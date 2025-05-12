Open Menu

NA Passes Bill To Establish National Commission For Minority Rights

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 10:52 PM

The National Assembly on Monday passed The National Commission for Minority Rights Bill, 2025 with a majority vote, paving the way for the formation of a dedicated body to safeguard minority rights

Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the bill in the House.

According to the legislation, the commission will be established by the prime minister and will comprise 13 members.

Each province will nominate two minority members — one woman and one representative from the largest minority community in that province.

Additionally, there will be one minority representative from Islamabad, along with one Grade-21 officer each from the Ministries of Human Rights, Law and Justice, Interfaith Harmony, and Interior.

The chairperson and all members will serve a three-year term.

