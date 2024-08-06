Open Menu

NA Passes Bill To Impact SC Reserved Seats Decision

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 06, 2024 | 12:34 PM

NA passes Bill to impact SC reserved seats decision

The bill, introduced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Bilal Azhar Kiyani last month, had previously gained approval from the NA Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2024) The National Assembly on Tuesday approved a bill amending the Elections Act 2017 to prevent lawmakers from changing their party affiliation after their initial election.

The bill, introduced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) member Bilal Azhar Kiyani last month, had previously gained approval from the NA Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

The committee passed the bill with support from eight members, four opposed it, and Shahid Akhtar of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) abstained from voting.

Once enacted, pending approval from the Senate and the president, the legislation would bar individuals who ran as independent candidates from later declaring affiliation with any political party.

This bill could potentially impact the return of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to parliament, following the Supreme Court’s July 12 ruling that had restored the party's eligibility for reserved seats and recognized it as a parliamentary party—status it had lost before the February 8 elections.

Ali Mohammad Khan, the PTI leader, opposed the bill, saying that they would approach the court against approval, of the bill.

“The Supreme Court had ruled that the PTI is and will remain a political party,” said Ali Mohammad Khan.

He said, “We will go to the court against this law,”.

Barrister Gohar Khan, the PTI chairman, said that the legislation must be done but it should be in the interest of the nation.

The opposition continued to stage protest during the proceeding of the house for approval of the bill.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Supreme Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament February July 2017 Muslim From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

8 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

8 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

9 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

9 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

9 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

9 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

9 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan