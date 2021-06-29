UrduPoint.com
NA Passes Budget After Record 93 Hours Debate: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 45 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 09:59 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that the National Assembly passed the budget 2021-22 after record lengthy discussion of 93 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that the National Assembly passed the budget 2021-22 after record lengthy discussion of 93 hours.

In a tweet, he said that the budget session was quite exhaustive as 244 members from the treasury and the opposition benches participated in general discussion on the budget while sixteen hours ten minutes were consumed on cut motions and grants.

The minister said that additional sixteen hours five minutes were given to the opposition for discussion on the budget while one hour twenty minutes was consumed on the recommendations of the Senate.

