NA passes Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed the Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024 as approved by the Senate with amendments to regulate the cultivation of cannabis plant, extraction, refining, manufacturing and sale of derivatives of the plant for medicinal and industrial use.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the bill in the House.

The minister sought permission of the chair to present the bill with certain amendments.

The House passed the bill clause by clause.