NA Passes Control Of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published December 20, 2022 | 09:07 PM

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Control of Narcotics Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The bill was a part of a supplementary agenda and moved by Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan in the house.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that in section 9(c) of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997 (CNSA) punishment of death is proposed to be substituted with imprisonment for life. The death penalty is used in a disproportionate manner under the CNSA that violates the fundamental right to live which happens to be the most basic of all human rights.

The risk of executing innocent people in narcotics cases exists and the arbitrary application of the death penalty can never be ruled out under the said law, it further said.

