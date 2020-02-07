NA  passes controversial resolution calling for public hanging of convicts

(@fidahassanain)

PPP leaders did not take part in session for passage of resolution for public hanging of convicts.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) The National Assembly passed controversial resolution calling for public hanging of convicts found guilty of abducting and killing children with a majority vote here on Friday.

The resolution passed by the National Assembly was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. However, Pakistan Peoples’ Party leaders did not vote in favor of the resolution.

PPP leader and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf criticized the move of resolution and its passage, saying that intensity of punishment would not result in reduction of such shameful acts and crimes.

He also said that the United Nations’ laws did not allow public hangings as Pakistan was a signatory of the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of Child

However, the ministers of the ruling PTI also criticized the resolution, saying that the it was tantamount to another grave act in line with brutal civilization practices, societies act in a balanced way, barbarianism was not answer to crimes…this is the another expression of extremism,”.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also said that the resolution passed was not a ‘govt-sponsored resolution also condemned the resolution, saying that it was an individual act and not a ‘government-sponsored’.