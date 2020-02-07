UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA  Passes Controversial Resolution Calling For Public Hanging Of Convicts

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:21 PM

NA  passes controversial resolution calling for public hanging of convicts

PPP leaders did not take part in session for passage of resolution for public hanging of convicts.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) The National Assembly passed controversial resolution calling for public hanging of convicts found guilty of abducting and killing children with a majority vote here on Friday.

The resolution passed by the National Assembly was moved by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan. However, Pakistan Peoples’ Party leaders did not vote in favor of the resolution.

PPP leader and former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf criticized the move of resolution and its passage, saying that intensity of punishment would not result in reduction of such shameful acts and crimes.

He also said that the United Nations’ laws did not allow public hangings as Pakistan was a signatory of the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of Child

However, the ministers of the ruling PTI also criticized the resolution, saying that the it was tantamount to another grave act in line with brutal civilization practices, societies act in a balanced way, barbarianism was not answer to crimes…this is the another expression of extremism,”.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari also said that the resolution passed was not a ‘govt-sponsored resolution also condemned the resolution, saying that it was an individual act and not a ‘government-sponsored’.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Vote

Recent Stories

Ukrainian skiers dominate slalom event of CAS Kara ..

2 minutes ago

Barca in turmoil trying to make up for Messi's los ..

2 minutes ago

Special Assistant directs simplification of licens ..

2 minutes ago

Director General Multan Development Authority for ..

2 minutes ago

Karen Pierce to Become First Woman to Serve as UK ..

2 minutes ago

Awareness walk on menace of begging held Governmen ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.