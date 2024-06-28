NA Passes Counter-resolution, Criticizes US Understanding Of Pakistan's Democracy
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM
The National Assembly (NA) on Friday adopted a counter-resolution criticizing the United States' understanding of Pakistan's democratic system
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly (NA) on Friday adopted a counter-resolution criticizing the United States' understanding of Pakistan's democratic system.
The United States (US) House of Representatives, in a resolution passed on June 25, expressed support for democracy in Pakistan, prompting the NA to pass a counter-resolution with a majority vote.
While acknowledging the US as an important and valued partner, the NA emphasized the principles of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding democracy and fundamental human rights.
It reiterated Pakistan's ongoing efforts to safeguard those principles, reflecting the aspirations of its people and the vision of its founding fathers.
The NA expressed deep regret that the US resolution demonstrated an incomplete and incorrect understanding of Pakistan's political and electoral processes.
It highlighted the enthusiastic participation of millions of Pakistanis in the general elections held on February 8, 2024, as evidence of the country's vibrant democracy.
The NA also asserted Pakistan's status as an independent and sovereign nation, rejecting any external interference in its internal affairs.
It viewed the US House's action as an attempt to undermine the state's autonomy.
In a call for a broader perspective, the NA urged the US Congress to focus on more pressing global issues, such as the ongoing acts of genocide in Gaza, human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and state-sanctioned atrocities against minorities, particularly Muslims, in India.
It called on the international community to take immediate steps to alleviate the suffering of people in Gaza and IIOJK.
The NA reaffirmed its commitment to strong, cooperative bilateral relations with the US, grounded in mutual respect and sovereign equality. It expressed hope that future actions by the US Congress would focus on constructive collaboration for the mutual benefit of both nations.
The NA also called upon the Government of Pakistan to enhance bilateral cooperation with the US by improving communication channels to address any misunderstandings and work towards a harmonious relationship for the progress and prosperity of both countries' peoples.
APP/rkg-mkz
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram
Body of drowned youth found from canal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Car lifter held, stolen car recovered7 minutes ago
-
EU, Germany’s support to TVET will enhance youth skills: Rana Mashhood17 minutes ago
-
Religious leaders pledge harmony, tolerance ahead of Muharram47 minutes ago
-
US House of Representatives' resolution has no legal status: Barrister Aqeel47 minutes ago
-
2 killed, 4 injured in Swat van accident47 minutes ago
-
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay1 hour ago
-
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle52 minutes ago
-
2 accused arrested in different cases1 hour ago
-
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor52 minutes ago
-
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan52 minutes ago
-
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram52 minutes ago
-
Body of drowned youth found from canal1 hour ago