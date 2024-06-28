The National Assembly (NA) on Friday adopted a counter-resolution criticizing the United States' understanding of Pakistan's democratic system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The National Assembly (NA) on Friday adopted a counter-resolution criticizing the United States' understanding of Pakistan's democratic system.

The United States (US) House of Representatives, in a resolution passed on June 25, expressed support for democracy in Pakistan, prompting the NA to pass a counter-resolution with a majority vote.

While acknowledging the US as an important and valued partner, the NA emphasized the principles of the 1973 Constitution of Pakistan and reaffirmed its commitment to upholding democracy and fundamental human rights.

It reiterated Pakistan's ongoing efforts to safeguard those principles, reflecting the aspirations of its people and the vision of its founding fathers.

The NA expressed deep regret that the US resolution demonstrated an incomplete and incorrect understanding of Pakistan's political and electoral processes.

It highlighted the enthusiastic participation of millions of Pakistanis in the general elections held on February 8, 2024, as evidence of the country's vibrant democracy.

The NA also asserted Pakistan's status as an independent and sovereign nation, rejecting any external interference in its internal affairs.

It viewed the US House's action as an attempt to undermine the state's autonomy.

In a call for a broader perspective, the NA urged the US Congress to focus on more pressing global issues, such as the ongoing acts of genocide in Gaza, human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), and state-sanctioned atrocities against minorities, particularly Muslims, in India.

It called on the international community to take immediate steps to alleviate the suffering of people in Gaza and IIOJK.

The NA reaffirmed its commitment to strong, cooperative bilateral relations with the US, grounded in mutual respect and sovereign equality. It expressed hope that future actions by the US Congress would focus on constructive collaboration for the mutual benefit of both nations.

The NA also called upon the Government of Pakistan to enhance bilateral cooperation with the US by improving communication channels to address any misunderstandings and work towards a harmonious relationship for the progress and prosperity of both countries' peoples.

APP/rkg-mkz