NA Passes Elections (Amendment) Bill-2022 With Majority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 04:43 PM

The National Assembly on Thursday passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022, restoring the amendments of Act No LV of 2021 to their original contents for conducting more pilot projects before using I-voting and EVMs in general elections, with majority vote after clause-by-clause reading

The National Assembly on Thursday passed the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022, restoring the amendments of Act No LV of 2021 to their original contents for conducting more pilot projects before using I-voting and EVMs in general elections, with majority vote after clause-by-clause reading.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Javed Murtaza Abbasi had presented the bill further to amend the Elections Act, 2017 (The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022), while MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha read out his proposed amendments.

More Stories From Pakistan

