NA passes Elections (Second) Amendment Bill, 2024: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Tuesday said that the National Assembly passed the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2024 adding that more amendments were also being done in the Islamabad Capital Territory Local Government Act so local bodies could work more efficiently.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House here, he said unfortunately politics of hatred and division was promoted after 2018 in the country which resulted commotion and chaos in politics. Forging unity among the nation was the prime responsibility of all political parties, he added.

He said that there was a dire need of political stability in the country for strengthening the national economy. The foreigner investors were keen to invest in Pakistan but it needed conducive political environment in the country, he added.

He said that some elements wanted to bring the country towards confrontation. The country's development and prosperity was directly linked with promotion of positive politics, he added.

He said PML-N has some reservations over the recent Supreme Court decision in the reserved seats case. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has itself demanded to hand over reserves seats to Sunni Ittehad Council, he said.

Dr Fazal said that the National Assembly passed a unanimous resolution to express solidarity with Kashmiris people. The government would raise voice for the rights of Kashmiris people at all forums, he said.

Replying to a question, he said that discrepancies in Islamabad local body act would be remove before the announcement of local bodies elections.