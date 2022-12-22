NA passes Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday passed the Federal Employees Benevolent Fund and Group Insurance (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

The Bill was moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons Under Section 13(5) of FEBF & GI Act, 1969, an additional monthly Benevolent Grant is provided to the family of deceased employee who dies during service in security related act on or after 9.2.2015.

Similarly, a special lump sum grant is provided to the family members of an employee who dies during service in security related act on after 9.2.2015 in pursuance of Section 15(A) of the FEBF & GI Act, 1969.

The Establishment Division has already notified these additional benefits vide Establishment Division's 0.

M No. 8,/70 /2O13- E-2(PT), dated 4.12.2015 effective from 09.02.9015.

However, the Prime Minister has also allowed to process the claims arising during the period between 15.06.2013 and 09.02.2015 as the Assistance Package dated 20.10.2014 was in the field. The Establishment Division also notified after getting approval of Prime Minister vide 0.M dated 11.06.2018.

Accordingly, board of Trustees in its meeting held on 22.08.2019 and 05.09,2019 has recommended to amend effective date of Section 13(5) and 15(A) of FEBF & GI Act, 1,969 and Rules 1972 to read as 15.06.2013 and directed to initiate the proceedings and refler the case for amendment to the federal government under Section 23 of FEBF & GI Act, 1969.