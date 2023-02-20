UrduPoint.com

NA Passes Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 20, 2023 | 09:26 PM

NA passes Finance Supplementary Bill 2023

The Bill says that General Sales Tax will be increased from 17 percent to 18 percent while GST on luxury items will enhanced from 17 per cent to 25 per cent.

Islamabad: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2023) The National Assembly on Monday passed the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2023,” proposing additional taxes and duties of 170 billion rupees to meet the understanding reached with the International Monetary Fund for the Extended Fund Facility.

According to the bill, General Sales Tax will be increased from 17 percent to 18 percent. It has been decided to enhance the GST on luxury items from 17 percent to 25 percent. For the air travel, it has been proposed that a fixed amount of Federal Excise Duty ranging from 250,000 rupees to 75,000 rupees of different tiers as per the International Air Transport Association on airfare for first, business and club classes should be imposed. Besides, ten percent withholding adjustable advance tax will be levied on the bills of wedding halls in order to promote simplicity and austerity. The Federal Excise Duty will be enhanced on sugary and aerated drinks, while FED will be increased on cement from 1.5 rupees to two rupees per kilogrammes.

Winding up discussion on the Finance (Supplementary) Bill, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the government fully realizes people’s problems due to rising inflation, but are compelled to take tough measures to strengthen the economy. He said the government has allocated an additional amount of 40 billion rupees for Benazir Income Support Programme raising 25 percent stipend of BISP beneficiaries.

Regarding austerity measures, Ishaq Dar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon announce a comprehensive policy to reduce government expenditure.

The House rejected all the amendments moved by the opposition.

The National Commission for Minorities Bill, 2023 was laid before the House.

The bill was introduced by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Earlier, the newly elected Member National Assembly Mahmood Baqi Moulvi took the oath of office.

He was elected on PTI ticket on a seat vacated due to death of PTI MNA Dr Amir Liaqaut.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered the oath.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Ishaq Dar Marriage All From Government Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) continu ..

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) continues issuing registration certif ..

12 minutes ago
 Sub-national polio vaccination campaign concludes

Sub-national polio vaccination campaign concludes

12 minutes ago
 ANF seizes over 1679 kg drugs; arrests 34 in Rawal ..

ANF seizes over 1679 kg drugs; arrests 34 in Rawalpindi

12 minutes ago
 EU Announces Launch of Military Assistance Mission ..

EU Announces Launch of Military Assistance Mission in Niger to Fight Terrorism

12 minutes ago
 Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social me ..

Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social media

24 minutes ago
 Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; ..

Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; to foster innovation

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.