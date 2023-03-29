UrduPoint.com

NA Passes Five Government Bills

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2023 | 04:40 PM

NA passes five government bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly here on Wednesday passed five government bills through clause-by-clause reading.

Three bills appeared on the regular agenda which included the Private Power and Infrastructure board (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Two other bills were taken as supplementary agenda which included the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, and the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill, 2023.

Both of these bills were passed by the House.

The House did not take up calling attention notices. One notice was regarding the smuggling of Indian Chalia, Gutka Mawa, and other harmful substances through the Afghanistan border and another was about the closure of construction work on important projects of Upper and Lower Chitral.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on March 30, 2023 (Thursday) at 12:00 am.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan National Assembly Supreme Court Exports Lawyers Reading Chitral March Border Government

Recent Stories

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

NA passes bill to clip CJP's suo motu powers

42 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of Dubai companies into foreig ..

1 hour ago
 Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, ..

Proposed Costa Rica-UAE CEPA will bring economic, social benefits to both people ..

1 hour ago
 Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of ..

Sobha Realty rings Nasdaq Dubai Bell in support of &#039;1&#039;Billion Meals En ..

2 hours ago
 realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in R ..

Realme Pakistan Energizes the Underprivileged in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Development of Balochistan Govtâ€™s top priority: ..

Development of Balochistan Govtâ€™s top priority: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.