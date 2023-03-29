NA passes five government bills

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :National Assembly here on Wednesday passed five government bills through clause-by-clause reading.

Three bills appeared on the regular agenda which included the Private Power and Infrastructure board (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Imports and Exports (Control) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Two other bills were taken as supplementary agenda which included the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023, and the Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill, 2023.

Both of these bills were passed by the House.

The House did not take up calling attention notices. One notice was regarding the smuggling of Indian Chalia, Gutka Mawa, and other harmful substances through the Afghanistan border and another was about the closure of construction work on important projects of Upper and Lower Chitral.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on March 30, 2023 (Thursday) at 12:00 am.