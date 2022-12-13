UrduPoint.com

NA Passes Foreign Investment (Promotion And Protection) Bill, 2022 With Majority

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2022 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Monday passed the Foreign Investment (Promotion and Protection) Bill, 2022 with majority vote for promotion and protection of certain qualified foreign investments in the country.

The bill which was part of the NA's supplementary agenda and already passed by the Senate presented by Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on the floor of the house.

Thanking house for passing the bill without any amendment, Tarar assured on behalf of the Prime Minister Muhammad Shebaz Sharif that the legislation was completely Reko Diq specific.

He said the provincial assemblies of Balochistan and Sindh had passed the resolutions under Article 144 of the Constitution authorizing the parliament for necessary legislation on the matter.

He said the following project would yield maximum fruits for Balochistan and it would provide from 35 to 40 billion Dollars in the next 30 years to the province.

During this significant business, Balochistan National Party (Mengal)'s Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay, Balochistan Awami Party's Khalid Hussain Magsi and Jamaat-e-Islami's Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali expressed their apprehensions and opposed the bill.

