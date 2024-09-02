NA Passes Four Bills
Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2024 | 11:15 PM
The National Assembly on Monday passed four bills, clause by clause
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday passed four bills, clause by clause.
The bills included, [The Apostille Bill, 2024], Bill to regulate the cultivation of cannabis plant, extraction, refining, manufacturing and sale of derivatives of the plant for medicinal and industrial use, [The Cannabis Control and Regulatory Authority Bill, 2024], Bill further to amend the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996 and the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 [The Establishment of Telecommunication Appellate Tribunal Bill, 2024] and Bill further to amend the Privatization Commission Ordinance, 2000 [The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024].
These bills were tabled by key ministers, including Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Minister for Privatization Abdul Aleem Khan.
Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif introduced the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at further amending the Pakistan Navy Ordinance, 1961.
Minister of State for Finance, Revenue Ali Pervaiz Malik laid before the National Assembly APPROPRIATION Accounts of the Government of Pakistan for the Financial Year 2022-23 and Audit Reports of the Auditor-General of Pakistan relating to the Accounts of the Federation for the Audit Year 2023- 24, as required under Article 171 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Ali Pervaiz also laid before the National Assembly the Annual Report of the Board of Directors of State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Economy for the year, 2022-23, under sub-section (2) of section 9A of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956 and Governor’s Annual Report of Financial Year 2022-23, under sub-section (1) of section 39 of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956.
State Minister for Finance and Revenue laid before the National Assembly the Half Year Report of the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Economy for the year 2023-24, under sub-section (2) of section 39 of the State Bank of Pakistan Act, 1956. 17.
The Annual Report of the National Commission on the Rights of Child for 2023-24 was also laid before the National Assembly by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar, as required under subsection (1) of section 17 of the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordin ..
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 171
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered
Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendan ..
Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progre ..
Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of polio campaign in war-hit Gaza
Senate refers nine Bills to committees amid three Bills withdrawn
CCoSOEs deliberates on management, strategic direction of key SOEs
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordinator to Prime Minist ..3 minutes ago
-
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 1713 minutes ago
-
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered3 minutes ago
-
Senate elects six new members to PAC representing all federating units, ICT3 minutes ago
-
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendance27 minutes ago
-
Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progress: Talal27 minutes ago
-
Senate refers nine Bills to committees amid three Bills withdrawn1 minute ago
-
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody2 hours ago
-
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves2 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project2 hours ago
-
PPMC reviews LESCO performance2 hours ago
-
Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead3 hours ago