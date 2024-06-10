NA passes four bills including PBC (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Open Menu

The National Assembly here on Monday passed four bills including “the Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024”

Moving the bill, Federal Mister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar said the PBC Amendment bill is aimed at giving more autonomy to the board of Radio Pakistan to improve its governance and performance.

The other bills passed by the house including, “The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2024”, “The Pakistan Postal Services Management Board (Amendment) Bill, 2024” and “The National Highway Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024.”

