NA Passes Four Bills Regarding Education; Shafqat Lauds PTI Reforms

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:10 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :National Assembly of Pakistan during its session held on Monday, has passed four bills of Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training regarding legislation of educational institutions.

These bills are including NCA Upgradation Bill, NAVTTC Ammendment Bill 2021, Haider Abad Institute Bill 2021, and University of Islamabad.

The bills have been passed from National Assembly and now sent to Senate of Pakistan.

Commenting on the bills, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood in a statement said that the legislation regarding educational institutions showed that how much incumbent government is serious for the development of education sector.

Education Minister said that in past, the education sector had been neglected as the previous governments did not pay attention on the legislation of educational institutions.

He said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf would not left any stone for bringing improvement in the education sector.

