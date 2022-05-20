UrduPoint.com

NA Passes FRDL (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2022 | 02:31 PM

NA passes FRDL (Amendment) Bill, 2022

The National Assembly here on Friday passed the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (FRLD) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with majority vote after its clause by clause reading

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The National Assembly here on Friday passed the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (FRLD) (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with majority vote after its clause by clause reading.

The bill was moved by Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha.

The bill is aimed at strengthening the debt office with the mandate and resources for effective planning and execution of debt management functions of the government.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons:- Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (FRDL) Act provides for reduction of Federal fiscal deficit and ratio of public debt to gross domestic product to a prudent level by effective public debt management. The Debt Policy Coordination Office was also established under this Act.

zah-mag

Related Topics

National Assembly Vote Reading Government

Recent Stories

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all ne ..

Infinix all geared up to take the lead with all new NOTE 12 series!

16 minutes ago
 Man killed over monetary dispute

Man killed over monetary dispute

14 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

14 minutes ago
 Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

Minor boy electrocuted in kasur

18 minutes ago
 Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japa ..

Moscow Not Eyeing Arranging Lavrov's Visit to Japan in Light of Destructive Step ..

18 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former ministe ..

NA Speaker, Acting Speaker condole former minister Sardar Asif Ahmad Ali's demi ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.