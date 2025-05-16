NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2025) The National Assembly on Thursday passed the Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 with a majority vote, despite opposition from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The bill, aimed at introducing changes to the existing tax regime, was presented in the lower house and approved following a debate.

In addition, Farah Naz Akbar presented the FBISE (Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education) Amendment Bill 2024, which also received majority support. Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry moved amendments to clauses 3, 4, and 6 of the bill, all of which were passed.

The assembly further approved a series of other legislative amendments, including:

Custody of Offenders Amendment Bill 2025

Citizenship Grant Amendment Bill 2024

Civil Servants Amendment Bill 2025

Anti-Surcharge and Taxation Amendment Bill 2025

Two bills proposing amendments to the Pakistan Citizenship Act—specifically to Sections 14A and 4—were also passed.

During the session, the government suspended regular house rules to introduce a supplementary agenda, which included the Trade Organizations Amendment Bill 2025, presented by Ali Musa Gillani. The bill was subsequently approved.

An amendment to Rule 288 of the National Assembly’s rules of procedure was also adopted by majority vote.

In a significant move towards child protection, the assembly passed a bill to prohibit child marriage, tabled by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Sharmila Faruqi.