NA passes Inter-Board Coordination Commission Bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) on Friday passed the Inter-Board Coordination Commission Bill, 2023, presented by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain to re-constitute the Inter Boards Committee of Chairmen.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the Inter-Board Coordination Commission Act 2023 would help standardize examination and assessment system in accordance with curricular activities through coordination across the country among the Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education.

It would authenticate of educational documents issued by all the authorized examining bodies working in the country.

It would equalize the educational qualification of international domains with that of Pakistani domains and local education qualifications that of formal Pakistani domains.

In addition, it would serve as a forum of analysis, consultation, information and ideas sharing for improvement of examination and assessment system.