NA passes Islamabad Nature Conservation, wildlife Management, Wapda University bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday passed two more bills including the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Bill, 2023 and the Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2023.

The bills were moved by Minister for Climate change Senator Sherry Rehman and Mussarat Rafique Mahesar in the House respectively.

The Islamabad Natural Conservation and Wildlife Management Bill is aimed at protection of wildlife and natural assets in the Federal capital while the WAPDA university will serve as a centre of excellence in academics and research in various disciplines directly needed for the national development.