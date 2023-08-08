Open Menu

NA Passes Islamabad Nature Conservation, Wildlife Management, Wapda University Bills

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 09:18 PM

NA passes Islamabad Nature Conservation, wildlife Management, Wapda University bills

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed two more bills including the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Bill, 2023 and the Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday passed two more bills including the Islamabad Nature Conservation and Wildlife Management Bill, 2023 and the Wapda University Islamabad Bill, 2023.

The bills were moved by Minister for Climate change Senator Sherry Rehman and Mussarat Rafique Mahesar in the House respectively.

The Islamabad Natural Conservation and Wildlife Management Bill is aimed at protection of wildlife and natural assets in the Federal capital while the WAPDA university will serve as a centre of excellence in academics and research in various disciplines directly needed for the national development.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Sherry Rehman WAPDA

Recent Stories

PAC directs to ensure countrywide PSO stations ins ..

PAC directs to ensure countrywide PSO stations installation

3 minutes ago
 White House May Request Over $10Bln in Extra Ukrai ..

White House May Request Over $10Bln in Extra Ukraine Funding, US Disaster Relief ..

7 minutes ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) inks Lo ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) inks LoI with Henan Agricultural Univ ..

3 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry gives 75 Development Leadership ..

Planning Ministry gives 75 Development Leadership Awards; launches BNIP

5 minutes ago
 JICA mission visits WASA

JICA mission visits WASA

8 minutes ago
 ATC sends ex-vice chairman PHA to jail for identif ..

ATC sends ex-vice chairman PHA to jail for identification parade

8 minutes ago
FIR lodged following attack on police van in Badab ..

FIR lodged following attack on police van in Badabar

8 minutes ago
 French Politician Doubts ECOWAS Would Send Troops ..

French Politician Doubts ECOWAS Would Send Troops to Niger

8 minutes ago
 France to Do Fine Without Uranium From Niger Despi ..

France to Do Fine Without Uranium From Niger Despite Growing Costs - Expert

8 minutes ago
 Tourism promotes patriotism, bring people of diffe ..

Tourism promotes patriotism, bring people of different culture closer

5 minutes ago
 Governor for avoiding unnecessary expenses at univ ..

Governor for avoiding unnecessary expenses at university level

8 minutes ago
 AJK Govt moves to gear up industrial progress in S ..

AJK Govt moves to gear up industrial progress in State

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan