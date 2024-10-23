Open Menu

NA Passes Legal Aid And Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2024 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The National Assembly on Wednesday passed "The Legal Aid and Justice Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2024," clause by clause.

The bill was moved by State Minister for Finance, Pervaiz Malik.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, The Law and Justice Division has administrative control of the Law and Justice Commission Ordinance, 1979, courts and tribunals in respect of Federal areas and the offices of the Attorney General and other law officers of the Federation.

The mandate of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA) is also in consonance with the business allocated to the Law and Justice Division under the Rules of Business, 1973.

It would be more appropriate and in the best public interest to shift administrative control of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority (LAJA) from the Ministry of Human Rights to the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The institutional linkages of the Ministry of Law and Justice with other law Officers and Commissions of the Federation under the administrative control of the Law and Justice Division and with Bar Councils and Associations will enable LAJA to fulfil its mandate more effectively. The Bill is designed to achieve the said object.

