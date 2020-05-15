UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NA Passes Motion To Defer Questions For Next Session

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 04:50 PM

NA passes motion to defer questions for next session

National Assembly on Friday passed a motion to defer the questions raised during question hour, calling attention notices and motions for the next session of the assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Friday passed a motion to defer the questions raised during question hour, calling attention notices and motions for the next session of the assembly.

The motion was moved by Moulana Abdul Akbar for the deferment of questions, calling attention notices and motions saying these had been prepared by the members with hard work and dedication and should be taken up in a future session.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said the government had no objection on taking up questions, calling attention notices and motions for the next session.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Prime Minister Babar Awan Government

Recent Stories

PTCL's Coronavirus support and relief package for ..

8 minutes ago

China Replies to Trump's Threat of Possible Cut of ..

6 minutes ago

AAK Foundation distributes ration packs among gyps ..

6 minutes ago

Russia's Oil Export Tariff to Grow to $8.3 for Ton ..

2 minutes ago

BDS defuses bomb planted in MPA's market

2 minutes ago

NTC management board approves budget estimates for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.