NA passes motion to defer questions for next session

(@FahadShabbir)

National Assembly on Friday passed a motion to defer the questions raised during question hour, calling attention notices and motions for the next session of the assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :National Assembly on Friday passed a motion to defer the questions raised during question hour, calling attention notices and motions for the next session of the assembly.

The motion was moved by Moulana Abdul Akbar for the deferment of questions, calling attention notices and motions saying these had been prepared by the members with hard work and dedication and should be taken up in a future session.

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan said the government had no objection on taking up questions, calling attention notices and motions for the next session.