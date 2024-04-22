NA passes motion to restore membership of two MNAs

The National Assembly on Monday passed a motion aimed at reinstating the membership of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) whose positions were suspended during the last sitting on April 19, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The National Assembly on Monday passed a motion aimed at reinstating the membership of Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) whose positions were suspended during the last sitting on April 19, 2024.

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar moved the motion, which was passed by the House.

He referred the proviso of sub-rule 2 of Rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly 2007, proposing the termination of the suspension of MNAs Jamshed Ahmed Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan, imposed by the NA on April 19, 2024. The motion was successfully adopted by the House.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Omer Ayub, appealed to Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, to reconsider the decision to suspend the membership of two legislators through a motion and reinstate their membership.

It is noteworthy that Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, following a motion, on Friday suspended the memberships of two independent lawmakers, Jamshed Ahmad Khan Dasti and Muhammad Iqbal Khan, for the current NA session due to their use of "abusive language" during the president's parliamentary address.

Opposition leader stated that they had met with the Speaker in his chamber and requested the restoration of membership. During the sitting, MNA Muhammad Amir Dogar also raised the same issue, urging the Chair to reinstate the membership of the two lawmakers. He emphasized that the business advisory committee would deliberate on preventing such situations from arising in the future.

The opposition leader also raised concerns over mistreatment of MNAs by a police officer Muhammad Mushtaq, a few days back, prompting the Deputy Speaker to promise an investigation into the matter.

PPPP lawmaker Naveed Qamar said that the suspension of two members is an extreme measure.

He emphasized his experience spanning the 9th National Assembly, noting the imperative of continuous improvement in parliamentary performance.

Naveed Qamar stressed that parliament represents both the government and the opposition, underscoring the symbiotic relationship between a robust parliament and a strong opposition, essential for addressing the people's concerns. While acknowledging the right to protest, he emphasized the prioritization of resolving public issues through proper channels.

While acknowledging the right to protest, Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar emphasized the importance of conducting protests in a respectful manner, besides emphasizing the oath taken to abide by the constitution and laws of the country.

Opposition Leader raised another issue and stated that the privileges of three MNAs were violated as they were mistreated by policemen during by-election on Sunday. He highlighted the detention of MNA Munawar Manj by police for approximately 12 hours.

Speaker NA Sardar Ayaz Sadiq assured a review of their privilege motions.

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and Opposition leader Omer Ayub alleged rigging in the by-elections. In response, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar pointed out the murder of a PML-N worker in Narowal, emphasizing the need for investigation into such matters.

He suggested that the opposition should seek recourse through the courts or other appropriate forums, as the current platform was not suitable for such discussions.

APP/muk-zah