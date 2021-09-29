UrduPoint.com

NA Passes Motions For Consideration Of Seven Bills In Joint Sitting

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 09:03 PM

NA passes motions for consideration of seven bills in joint sitting

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed seven motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday passed seven motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the Parliament.

The bills to be considered in the joint sitting of Parliament after passage of these motions would be the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021; the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021; the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021.

The motions were moved under sub-Rule (7) of the rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Parliament Hyderabad Criminals Court National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Central Operations Room ..

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Central Operations Room of Dubai&#039;s Transport Sec ..

1 hour ago
 Lack of physical activity, smoking, fatty food lea ..

Lack of physical activity, smoking, fatty food leading causes of heart attacks: ..

5 minutes ago
 27 October to be observed as Kashmir Black Day

27 October to be observed as Kashmir Black Day

5 minutes ago
 DC visits Panah Gah, orders improvements in cleanl ..

DC visits Panah Gah, orders improvements in cleanliness

5 minutes ago
 Re-launching ceremony of LNG plant of livestock he ..

Re-launching ceremony of LNG plant of livestock held

5 minutes ago
 Eight peddlers arrested, 6.5Kg hashish recovered

Eight peddlers arrested, 6.5Kg hashish recovered

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.