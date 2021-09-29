NA passes motions for consideration of seven bills in joint sitting

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed seven motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday passed seven motions for consideration of as many bills in the joint sitting of the Parliament.

The bills to be considered in the joint sitting of Parliament after passage of these motions would be the Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021; the International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021; the Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021; the Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021.

The motions were moved under sub-Rule (7) of the rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007.