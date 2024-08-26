NA passes motions to elect members of Board of Governors for NBF, FBISE

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The National Assembly Monday passed two motions to elect members to the board of Governors of the National Book Foundation (NBF) and the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE).

The motions were moved by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique.

The following members Sajid Mehdi, Raja Qamar Ul islam, Sofia Saeed Shah, Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, and Shahida Begum were elected to the Board of Governors of the National Book Foundation, under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, as required by paragraph (ii) of clause (7) of sub-section (1) of section 4 of the National Book Foundation Act, 1972:

Additionally, Dr Nuzhat Sadiq, Dr Nafisa Shah, and Khawaja Izhar-Ul Hassan, MNAs, were elected as members of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), as required by clause (j) of section 5 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Act, 1975.

APP/zah-sra