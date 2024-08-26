NA Passes Motions To Elect Members Of Board Of Governors For NBF, FBISE
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 10:54 PM
The National Assembly Monday passed two motions to elect members to the Board of Governors of the National Book Foundation (NBF) and the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The National Assembly Monday passed two motions to elect members to the board of Governors of the National Book Foundation (NBF) and the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (FBISE).
The motions were moved by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique.
The following members Sajid Mehdi, Raja Qamar Ul islam, Sofia Saeed Shah, Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, and Shahida Begum were elected to the Board of Governors of the National Book Foundation, under the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, as required by paragraph (ii) of clause (7) of sub-section (1) of section 4 of the National Book Foundation Act, 1972:
Additionally, Dr Nuzhat Sadiq, Dr Nafisa Shah, and Khawaja Izhar-Ul Hassan, MNAs, were elected as members of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), as required by clause (j) of section 5 of the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Act, 1975.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security6 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP7 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain7 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism7 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta7 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister7 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana7 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented7 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..7 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition8 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan8 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool8 hours ago