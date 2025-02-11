NA passes MPs’ salaries Amendment Bill 2025

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the Members of Parliament Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill 2025 with a majority vote.

The bill was tabled by Romina Khurshid Alam, while Federal Minister for Law, Azam Nazeer Tarar, did not oppose the proposed legislation.

The bill, which seeks to amend the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) Act, 1974 [The Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2025] had already been passed by the Senate.

APP/zah-sra