NA Passes National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Bill, 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 01:50 PM

NA passes National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Bill, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the National Assembly Secretariat Employees (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which amends the National Assembly Secretariat Employees Act, 2018. The bill was moved by Syed Naveed Qamar.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Nazeer Tarar appreciated the mover, stating that the amendments would help ensure greater transparency.

He explained that, under the bill, appointments for positions up to Grade 15 would be made through advertisements to ensure merit-based hiring. For positions above Grade 15, appointments would be conducted through the Public Service Commission.

“I fully support and endorse the amendments proposed by the mover,” the minister added.

