NA Passes National Forensic Agency Bill, 2024
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) National Assembly on Wednesday passed the National Forensic Agency Bill, 2024, after a clause-by-clause review.
The bill was tabled by Federal Minister for Interior Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi in the house.
The bill had already been approved by the Senate.
The legislation aims to transform the National Forensics Agency (NFA) project into a fully independent agency to enhance forensic capabilities nationwide.
Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar detailed the bill's significance, saying that the NFA would integrate existing conventional forensic labs and establish a state-of-the-art digital forensic lab.
These services would be extended to all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B), Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and government or private forensic labs.
He said that creating an independent NFA is critical to overcoming challenges associated with the current fragmented forensic system, which leads to inconsistent standards and capabilities across the country.
The minister highlighted that Pakistan’s only forensic laboratory, located in Lahore, was established in 2011-12 by the current Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.
He pointed out that the lab is now overburdened and stressed the urgent need for all provincial governments to establish their forensic labs.
The establishment of a modern forensic laboratory, he added, is essential for combating crime and ensuring justice through advanced investigative tools.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5G spectrum auction to be held in April 2025: Shaza1 minute ago
-
NA passes national forensic agency bill, 20241 minute ago
-
40 livestock cards distributed among farmers2 minutes ago
-
SSP visits to review security arrangements for anti-polio drive2 minutes ago
-
Health experts call for multisectoral interventions to tackle nutrition challenges in Punjab12 minutes ago
-
Open court held at Shorkot police station to address citizens’ complaints22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter with eight motorcycles51 minutes ago
-
RDA seals 15 flats, restaurant in Mid City Apartments for illegal commercial use51 minutes ago
-
BISE Sargodha to announce supplementary exams result on Dec 2751 minutes ago
-
KP CM for developing energy sector to boost provincial economy1 hour ago
-
5th 'National Farmer's Day 2024' being observed today2 hours ago
-
AC visits THQ to monitor program “ Suthra Punjab”2 hours ago