NA passes nine bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The National Assembly Friday passed as many nine different bills including the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 [The Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2024].

The House also passed the bills included the Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary education (Amendment) Bill, 2024, The Extradition (Amendment) Bill, 2025], The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2024], [The Naturalization (Amendment) Bill, 2024], The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Anti-Dumping Duties (Amendment) Bill, 2025],.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill, 2024 and the Trade Organization (Amendment) Bill, 2025