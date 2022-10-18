NA passes nine private members' bills

The lower house of parliament on Tuesday passed nine private members' bills which had already sailed through Senate as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The lower house of parliament on Tuesday passed nine private members' bills which had already sailed through Senate as well.

Moved by PPPP lawmaker Jam Abul Karim Bijar, the House passed the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill, 2022 and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022.

The House passed six other bills which were the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Section 510); the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Section 195); the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

All these bills were jointly sponsored by Naveed Aamir Jeeva (PPPP), Syed Javed Hasnain (PML-N) and Qadir Khan Mandokhail (PPPP).

The House also passed the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was individually moved by PML-N lawmaker Syed Javed Hasnain.