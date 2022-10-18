UrduPoint.com

NA Passes Nine Private Members' Bills

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 07:50 PM

NA passes nine private members' bills

The lower house of parliament on Tuesday passed nine private members' bills which had already sailed through Senate as well

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The lower house of parliament on Tuesday passed nine private members' bills which had already sailed through Senate as well.

Moved by PPPP lawmaker Jam Abul Karim Bijar, the House passed the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Bill, 2022 and the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council Bill, 2022.

The House passed six other bills which were the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021(Section 510); the Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Section 195); the Children (Pledging of Labour) (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

All these bills were jointly sponsored by Naveed Aamir Jeeva (PPPP), Syed Javed Hasnain (PML-N) and Qadir Khan Mandokhail (PPPP).

The House also passed the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was individually moved by PML-N lawmaker Syed Javed Hasnain.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Bijar Criminals Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All Labour

Recent Stories

Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition re ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices in petition regarding torture in police cust ..

5 minutes ago
 WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

WHO provides essential health supplies to Sindh

5 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assau ..

UK Foreign Office Summons Chinese Envoy Over Assault on Demonstrator on Consulat ..

5 minutes ago
 EU Lawmakers Refuse to Discharge Budget of Frontex ..

EU Lawmakers Refuse to Discharge Budget of Frontex for 2020 Over Failed Manageme ..

7 minutes ago
 11 criminals held, contraband seized

11 criminals held, contraband seized

7 minutes ago
 Abrar Ahmed bowls Sindh to stunning victory over K ..

Abrar Ahmed bowls Sindh to stunning victory over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.