NA passes Nippon Institute Bill Advanced Sciences Bill, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) National Assembly on Tuesday passed a bill to establish the Nippon Institute of Advanced Sciences, titled The Nippon Institute of Advanced Sciences Bill, 2024.

The bill, moved by Zahra Wadood Fatemi, will now proceed to the Senate for approval.

Meanwhile, on the request of Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer, The Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill, 2024 was referred to the relevant committee for further deliberation and consideration.

Aliya Kamran, who had moved the bill, urged the chair to pass it, noting that the Senate had already approved the legislation.

However, the minister said that certain provisions of the bill required further examination. He emphasized that input from the committee, which includes representation from all political parties, would help improve the bill's final version.

