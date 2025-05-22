Open Menu

NA Passes ‘Off The Grid Captive Power Plants Levy Bill 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM

NA passes ‘Off the Grid Captive Power Plants Levy Bill 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The National Assembly on Thursday passed the Off the Grid Captive Power Plants Levy Bill 2025 with a majority vote.

The bill was presented by Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik.

Recent Stories

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi ..

Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..

31 minutes ago
 Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser fo ..

Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing

39 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand

42 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle ..

Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants

42 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for ..

Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel

1 hour ago
 Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort ..

Dubai Financial Expert Programme inaugural cohort welcomes 20 Emirati leaders

1 hour ago
IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested duri ..

IHC approves bail for 86 PTI workers arrested during Nov 26 protest

1 hour ago
 What Mahira Khan says about question to work again ..

What Mahira Khan says about question to work again with Bollywood?

2 hours ago
 Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul ..

Qatar announces five-day public holiday for Eid ul Adha 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential ..

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen on ..

2 hours ago
 Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, ..

Emirates layers on 46 additional flights for Hajj, Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

DMCC sees 13% growth in Singaporean companies

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan