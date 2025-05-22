NA Passes ‘Off The Grid Captive Power Plants Levy Bill 2025
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The National Assembly on Thursday passed the Off the Grid Captive Power Plants Levy Bill 2025 with a majority vote.
The bill was presented by Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervaiz Malik.
