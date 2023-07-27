NA passes Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023 was smoothly sailed through National Assembly here Thursday.

The Bill was moved by Parliamentary Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Saad Waseem. The House passed the Bill following its clause by clause reading.

The parliamentary secretary also introduced further amendments in the Newspapers Employees Condition of Service Act 1973 (the Newspapers Employees Condition of Service Bill, 2023) and a National Commission of Human Development Ordinance 2002 (National Commission of Human Development Bill, 2023).

A bill to provide the establishment of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Funds to contribute in sustainable economic development through the management of funds assets to achieve optimal use according to best international standards policies and practices to maximize their values for future generations (The Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Funds Bill, 2023) was also introduced in the National Assembly by Saad Waseem on behalf of Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar.