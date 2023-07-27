Open Menu

NA Passes Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

NA passes Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023 was smoothly sailed through National Assembly here Thursday.

The Bill was moved by Parliamentary Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Saad Waseem. The House passed the Bill following its clause by clause reading.

The parliamentary secretary also introduced further amendments in the Newspapers Employees Condition of Service Act 1973 (the Newspapers Employees Condition of Service Bill, 2023) and a National Commission of Human Development Ordinance 2002 (National Commission of Human Development Bill, 2023).

A bill to provide the establishment of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Funds to contribute in sustainable economic development through the management of funds assets to achieve optimal use according to best international standards policies and practices to maximize their values for future generations (The Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Funds Bill, 2023) was also introduced in the National Assembly by Saad Waseem on behalf of Minister for Finance Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Ishaq Dar Reading Best

Recent Stories

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show lead ..

COP28 UAE and UNFCCC urge G20 nations to show leadership on climate change mitig ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from ..

UAE welcomes start of operation to unload oil from decaying tanker FSO Safer off ..

17 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several ..

PM inaugurates, lays foundation stones of several development projects in Gwadar

44 minutes ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offers condolences over Royal Saudi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer f ..

UAE President and Sheikhs perform funeral prayer for Saeed bin Zayed

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of th ..

Pakistan Shaheens squad reaches Darwin ahead of the Top End T20 Series

2 hours ago
Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

Senate expands Army Act with amendment bill

3 hours ago
 Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handl ..

Hatta Customs Center supports supply chains, handles 260 cargo trucks per day

3 hours ago
 Comments, regarding the possibility of implementin ..

Comments, regarding the possibility of implementing a project for the supply of ..

3 hours ago
 Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

Sri Lanka in trouble as Nauman takes four wickets

3 hours ago
 Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Duba ..

Emirates Welcomes Air Canada to Terminal 3 at Dubai International

3 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed ..

UAQ Ruler mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan