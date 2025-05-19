NA Passes Pakistan Navy, Explosive Amendment Bills
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The National Assembly on Monday passed The Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a majority vote.
The bill, moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, was approved clause by clause during the session.
The House also passed the Explosive (Amendment) Bill, 2025, moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary.
This bill too was adopted clause by clause with majority support.
APP/zah-sra
Recent Stories
PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App
Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..
1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs
Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..
George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..
Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..
PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heatwave likely to persist throughout week: Met Office2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan honoured by WHO for eliminating Trachoma2 minutes ago
-
AC visits main bazaar of Kohat2 minutes ago
-
17th AAK endowment fund meeting held at SAU to support students2 minutes ago
-
NA passes Pakistan Navy, Explosive Amendment Bills2 minutes ago
-
FAO and CESVI launch €4 million climate resilience project in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Admini. takes steps to ensure zero waste on Eid-ul-Adha2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks FIA, Police report on disappearance of citizen2 minutes ago
-
Senate referrers eight bills to Standing Committees12 minutes ago
-
Senate Passes Trade Organisations (Second Amendment) Bill, 202512 minutes ago
-
Chief minister chairs senate meeting of University of Swat12 minutes ago
-
Assistant Commissioner inspects Naran hotels, issues warnings over poor hygiene12 minutes ago