NA passes Pakistan Navy, Explosive Amendment Bills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The National Assembly on Monday passed The Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025 with a majority vote.

The bill, moved by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, was approved clause by clause during the session.

The House also passed the Explosive (Amendment) Bill, 2025, moved by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary.

This bill too was adopted clause by clause with majority support.

