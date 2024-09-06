NA passes 'Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill 2024'

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly on Friday passed the "Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Bill, 2024" with a majority vote.

The bill, introduced by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Danyal Chaudhary, aims to regulate public gatherings to ensure they do not disrupt public order.

Law Minister Azam Tarar said that the purpose of the bill is to maintain peace during public assemblies and processions.

He dismissed the opposition's concerns, noting that the increasing number of demonstrations in the Federal capital has caused significant inconvenience to citizens. The bill seeks to address these challenges while preserving the right to peaceful assembly.

According to the Statement of Objects and Reasons:- The right to assemble peacefully is a fundamental right, but it is subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order morality, and the security of the state.

The restrictions are necessary to ensure the exercise of this right does not infringe upon the rights of others and threaten the stability of society. It is important to strike a balance between allowing peaceful assembly and maintaining public safety and order.

In many legal systems, including those in democratic countries, the right to assembly is considered a fundamental human right. However, this right is often regulated to ensure that it does not infringe on the rights of others or disturb public order.

The regulation of assemblies is necessary to balance the right to protest with the rights of other citizens to go about their daily lives without under disruption.

This right involves requiring permits, setting time and place restrictions, or limiting the size of gatherings. Such regulations are often enshrined in legal frameworks, ensuring that assemblies can be conducted peacefully while minimizing the risk of conflict or disturbance.

The proposed bill is designed to protect the fundamental rights of all citizens, not just those who are assembling. This includes the rights to safety, security and free movement. Furthermore, this balance is crucial for ensuring that peaceful assemblies can occur without compromising public safety or infringing on the rights of others.

