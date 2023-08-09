Open Menu

NA Passes PEMRA (Amendment) Bill For 2023

Published August 09, 2023

NA passes PEMRA (Amendment) Bill for 2023

The National Assembly on Wednesday passed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 having the prime objective to benefit journalists and foster a free and responsible media environment

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb tabled the bill in the House as passed by the Senate with certain amendments.

The minister said the bill was finalized after vigorous consultation for 12 months to repeal the black law enforced in 2002. Under the bill, the Parliament had been empowered to appoint the PEMRA chairman in future, she added.

The bill protects the rights of media workers and journalists. It mandates all media house owners to settle their outstanding dues, including salaries, within a two-month timeframe.

The minister congratulated the entire House, the prime minister, Parliamentary Reporter Association (PRA), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists (RIUJ) and all other organizations for the passage of the landmark bill.

