NA Passes Prevention Of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 04:30 PM

NA passes Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The National Assembly here Thursday passed the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, [revention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill,2025].

The bill was tabled by Federal Minister for Industries & Production Division Rana Tanveer Hussain in the house.

APP/zah-sra

