NA Passes Resolution Appreciating Women's Contributions To Society
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:33 PM
The National Assembly celebrated International Women’s Day by acknowledging the remarkable contributions of Pakistani women, especially highlighting the legacy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, in a majority vote resolution while members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) were in opposition to the resolution
Ms. Sehar Kamran, moved the resolution in the Lower House of Parliament, while Ms. Sharmila Faruqui, and Shaza Fatima Khwaja, also submitted similar resolutions.
Ms. Sehar Kamran, moved the resolution in the Lower House of Parliament, while Ms. Sharmila Faruqui, and Shaza Fatima Khwaja, also submitted similar resolutions.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq put the resolution, which garnered majority support despite objections from members of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq expressed disappointment that the opposition chose to oppose the resolution without considering its contents, emphasizing the importance of transcending politics for such significant matters.
He also observed that the opposition had not submitted its own resolution and instead resorted to block a tribute to the legendary daughters of the nation.
He advised the opposition to realise importance of the matter and instead of opposing for the sake of opposition, should add its voice for the promotion, protection and well-being of the women of Pakistan.
