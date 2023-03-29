NA passes resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all assemblies under impartial, caretaker setups

(@Abdulla99267510)

The resolution moved by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says the Election Commission of Pakistan is a constitutional body and any trespassing in ECP's domain should be avoided and let the commission hold polling in a conducive environment as per its prerogative.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2023) The National Assembly Tuesday passed a resolution calling for simultaneous elections for all the assemblies under impartial and caretaker setups in a free and fair manner to achieve goal of real political stability in the country.

It said that the House considers undue interference by the judiciary in political matters as a cause of political instability in the country. The House validates the four judges' decision in the suo-moto case and calls for its implementation. It expects that the higher judiciary will refrain from interfering in political and administrative matters.

Earlier, "The Supreme Court (Practice and Protection) Bill, 2023" and "The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill, 2023" were introduced in the House.

The Supreme Court (Practice and Protection) Bill, 2023 proposes that every cause, appeal or matter before the Supreme Court shall be heard and disposed of by a bench constituted by a Committee comprising the Chief Justice of Pakistan and two senior most judges in order of seniority. It further states any matter invoking exercise of original jurisdiction under clause (3) of Article 184 of the Constitution shall be first placed before the committee for examination and if the committee is of the view that a question of public importance with reference to enforcement of any of the fundamental rights is involved then it shall constitute a bench comprising not less than three judges of the apex court , which may also include the members of the committee for adjudication of the matter.

The Bill recommends that an appeal shall lie within 30 days from final order of a bench of the Supreme Court, who exercised jurisdiction to larger bench of the apex court and such appeal shall for hearing be fixed within a period not exceeding fourteen days. Furthermore, it grants a party the right to appoint counsel of its choice for filing a review application. An application pleading urgency or seeking interim relief filed in a cause, appeal or matter shall be fixed for hearing within 14 days from the date of its filing.

"The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Bill, 2023" aims at protecting advocates from assaults, criminal force, intimidation and threats, while discharging their professional duties.

Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar laid the bills before the House. The chair referred the bill to the standing committee concerned.

The House will now meet tomorrow [Wednesday] at 11 a.m.