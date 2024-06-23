NA Passes Resolution Condemning Mob-lynching Incidents Countrywide
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) The National Assembly (NA) on Sunday passed a resolution vehemently condemning the recent horrific and tragic incidents of mob lynching in various parts of the country.
The resolution, moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, emphasised that the right to life is the most cherished right enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. "Every person is to be dealt with in accordance with the law and not otherwise," it stated.
The House expressed serious concern over the mob lynching of citizens accused of offences in Swat and Sargodha, noting with grave concern that such incidents have been on the rise. "Such actions cannot be tolerated in any civilized society," it declared.
The NA urged both the Federal and provincial governments to ensure the safety and security of all citizens, including religious minorities and other vulnerable segments of society. It called for the provincial governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab to take immediate and necessary measures to identify, investigate, and prosecute those involved in these incidents under the relevant laws.
Furthermore, the House expressed the expectation that the courts would ensure immediate and speedy justice in these cases, underscoring the need for swift legal action to prevent future occurrences of such tragic events.
APP/rkg-mkz
