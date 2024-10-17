Open Menu

NA Passes Resolution For Hoisting Successful SCO Summit

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 07:45 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The National Assembly here on Thursday passed a resolution for the hosting of successful Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

The resolution was presented by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar.

The National Assembly extended its congratulations to the President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the Government and the people of Pakistan on the successful hosting of the 23rd Council of Heads of Government of the SCO.

The House paid tribute to President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and former Speakers including Asad Qaiser for their contributions towards promoting regional cooperation.

The National Assembly acknowledged and appreciated the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to fully supporting the goals and objectives of the SCO.

The House recognized that this was the first major international event in 27 years hosted by Pakistan, marking a significant milestone. Hosting the SCO summit is a diplomatic victory for Pakistan, and the House commends the government for its achievements on the international front.

The resolution said, the successful hosting of the SCO Summit has greatly enhanced Pakistan’s positive image and it will further strengthen regional trade, peace and stability.

The House also acknowledged the important role of the SCO in addressing political, economic, defense and security issues in the region.

Recognizing Pakistan’s strategic importance and active participation in the region, the House affirms that Pakistan’s strong stance on key regional and security issues at the SCO conference represents the voice of the Pakistani people.

The House appreciated the crucial role played by the Government of Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Interior, and law enforcement agencies, including the police, Rangers, and the Pakistan Army, in ensuring the success of the SCO Summit.

This National Assembly also praised the efforts of all government institutions for decorating the Federal capital beautifully, warmly welcoming the guests, and enhancing Pakistan’s stature during the SCO Summit.

The House extended appreciation on behalf of the entire nation to all officials and institutions involved, from the arrival of the distinguished guests to their departure, for their exemplary service during the summit.

