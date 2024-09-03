NA passes resolution for provision of improved healthcare facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the government to take immediate steps to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities in Federal government hospitals and ensure high-quality healthcare for all patients.

The resolution was moved by Aliya Kamran, who stated, “The government should take immediate steps to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities in federal government hospitals and ensure high-quality healthcare for all patients.”

The session was adjourned to meet again on Wednesday at 11 a.m. after Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) member Hameed Hussain pointed out the lack of quorum.

APP/zah-sra