NA Passes Resolution For Provision Of Improved Healthcare Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2024 | 01:50 PM

NA passes resolution for provision of improved healthcare facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The National Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution urging the government to take immediate steps to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities in Federal government hospitals and ensure high-quality healthcare for all patients.

The resolution was moved by Aliya Kamran, who stated, “The government should take immediate steps to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities in federal government hospitals and ensure high-quality healthcare for all patients.”

The session was adjourned to meet again on Wednesday at 11 a.m. after Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) member Hameed Hussain pointed out the lack of quorum.

