NA Passes Resolution Rejecting Aggressive Attempt To Undermine Parliament's Authority To Legislate

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2023 | 09:45 PM

The National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution rejecting an aggressive attempt to undermine the authority of the Parliament to legislate and interfere in its constitutional jurisdiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Friday passed a resolution rejecting an aggressive attempt to undermine the authority of the Parliament to legislate and interfere in its constitutional jurisdiction.

The resolution was moved by MNA Syed Ali Musa Gilani of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) who said that the authority of the parliament could not be undermined and that no one could interfere in its jurisdiction.

The resolution said that the constitution had defined the domain of all the institutions and that no institution has the authority to intrude in others' affairs.

The resolution said that the passage of a budget, and oversight of financial issues is the authority of the parliament.

"To allow or halt allocation of resources is also the authority of the parliament which is written in the constitution and other institutions can't take away, cancel, and suspend these powers from the parliament." The resolution said that doing the same is against the spirit of the Constitution.� It was expressed in the formation of an eight-member bench to hear the 'Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill, 2023' passed by the parliament before the completion of its legislative process and implementation.�The resolution asked the Federal government to examine the unconstitutional attempt and take steps to correct it as per the Constitution.

