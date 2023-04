NA passes resolution rejecting SC’s judgment on Punjab, KP polls

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2023) The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution rejecting the Supreme Court of Pakistan's judgment on Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections.

The resolution, moved by Khalid Magsi, called upon the Prime Minister and the Federal cabinet not to implement this judgment as it is contrary to constitution.

It said that the House considers the conduct of general elections simultaneously across the country as the panacea to all the problems.

It noted this is in accordance with the procedure laid down in the law and constitution for political and economic stability.

The House expressed concerns over interference in political matters saying the judgments of the minority are creating anarchy in the country and paving the way for division in the federating units.

The resolution also voiced concerns over the wrong interpretation of Article 63 (A) of the constitution and demanded formation of a full court of the Supreme Court to review it.

The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the recent Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The resolution, moved by the PPP leader Naz Baloch, said the attacks on women and children are a gross violation of human rights.

It said this House stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine. It further said that the attacks had hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world.

The House urged the international community including human rights organizations to break silence on this violence.

Earlier, the National Assembly informed that the government is engaged with various countries to enhance export of Pakistani workforce abroad.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi told the House during Question Hour that these countries include Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Iraq, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Portugal and Romania.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi infomred the House that measures had been taken to ensure security and safety of people in the public parks of Islamabad.

He said the government plans to build two new parks in the federal capital.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi said seven Sasta Bazaars have been established in the federal capital territory to ensure provision of essential commodities to the people at reduced rates during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said there is a mechanism to determine the prices of essential items and then magistrates monitor the implementation of the rate list.

The Minister said during the holy month of Ramadan, action has been taken against the profiteers and 67 people have been arrested and heavy fines have also been imposed on them.

Murtaza Abbassi said it is for the first time that free flour is being provided to the deserving families.

He said despite difficult economic situation, the government is trying its best to provide relief to the common man.

Responding to another Calling Attention Notice, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi assured that escalators, which have been imported, would soon be installed at the Metro Bus Stations between Faiz Ahmed Faiz and New Islamabad International Airport for facilitation of the commuters.

He recalled that this equipment could not be imported earlier due to certain restrictions by the State Bank of Pakistan.