NA Passes Resolution Renewing Pledge To Strengthen Democracy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Monday passed a unanimous resolution on its 73rd anniversary and pledged to preserve democracy and protect national and political unity and solidarity by creating an egalitarian society.

A PML-N lawmaker and former Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq tabled a supplementary resolution in the house to acknowledge the role of National Assembly on its 73rd anniversary, for upholding democratic norms and principles of freedom, tolerance, equality and social justice.

Ayaz Sadiq said that lawmakers sitting on both sides of aisle must respect opinion of each other and demonstrate better sense for promoting democracy.

He said everyone should contribute to promote the culture of respect for each other. MNA Sheheryar Afridi also endorsed the viewpoint of Ayaz Sadiq and said that he was the man who followed rules despite facing pressure in the PTI lawmakers resignation issue during his tenure as Speaker.

He said that both sides should respect each other.

The resolution stressed that opposition and treasury shall do their best for effective and meaningful debate by upholding the canons of best parliamentary practices for the sake of public interest by performing their core function of legislation and parliamentary oversight.

