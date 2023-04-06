NA passes resolution strongly condemning recent Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly here on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution strongly condemning the recent Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The resolution was moved by the PPP leader Naz Baloch, who said this house strongly condemned the brutal attack by occupied Israeli at Al-Aqsa mosque during the holy month of Ramazan.

"Attacking innocent worshipers including women and children is a gross violation of human rights" the resolution said.

It said this House stands in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The House demanded the international community including human rights organizations should break the silence on this violence.

The violence led by the Israeli forces deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslims around the world, it added.