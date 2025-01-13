NA passes resolution to express solidarity with victims of Los Angeles fire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution extending its deepest condolences to the victims of the Los Angeles fire and their families

The resolution expressed heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by the devastating fire, emphasizing solidarity with the victims during this difficult time.

Naveed Aamir Jeeva moved the resolution said “We stand in solidarity with the people of Los Angeles.”

It said the devastating fire in Los Angeles has caused immense damage to property, displaced countless families, and led to the tragic loss of lives and livelihoods; we, as a global community, recognize that in times of tragedy, it is our shared humanity that binds us together and it is our collective responsibility to offer support and stand by the affected people of Los Angeles during this time of hardship.

The resolution calls upon international and local organizations, as well as individuals, to come together in the spirit of humanity to aid in the recovery, rebuilding and healing of Los Angeles, ensuring that no one is left behind in this time of crisis.

