Open Menu

NA Passes Resolution To Express Solidarity With Victims Of Los Angeles Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2025 | 09:54 PM

NA passes resolution to express solidarity with victims of Los Angeles fire

The National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution extending its deepest condolences to the victims of the Los Angeles fire and their families

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The National Assembly on Monday passed a resolution extending its deepest condolences to the victims of the Los Angeles fire and their families.

The resolution expressed heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by the devastating fire, emphasizing solidarity with the victims during this difficult time.

Naveed Aamir Jeeva moved the resolution said “We stand in solidarity with the people of Los Angeles.”

It said the devastating fire in Los Angeles has caused immense damage to property, displaced countless families, and led to the tragic loss of lives and livelihoods; we, as a global community, recognize that in times of tragedy, it is our shared humanity that binds us together and it is our collective responsibility to offer support and stand by the affected people of Los Angeles during this time of hardship.

The resolution calls upon international and local organizations, as well as individuals, to come together in the spirit of humanity to aid in the recovery, rebuilding and healing of Los Angeles, ensuring that no one is left behind in this time of crisis.

APP/zah-sra

Related Topics

Resolution National Assembly Fire Los Angeles All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hosts i ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment hosts inaugural Agricultural and Vete ..

10 minutes ago
 Rainfall expected tomorrow

Rainfall expected tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 2nd Biannual Report on NFC award implementation la ..

2nd Biannual Report on NFC award implementation laid in NA

6 minutes ago
 Bilawal Bhutto lauds Govt's achievements in reduci ..

Bilawal Bhutto lauds Govt's achievements in reducing child mortality rate in Sin ..

6 minutes ago
 Woman killed, 7 including children injured in high ..

Woman killed, 7 including children injured in highway accident

6 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution to express solidarity with vi ..

NA passes resolution to express solidarity with victims of Los Angeles fire

12 seconds ago
Hamdan Foundation signs MoU with Arabian Gulf Univ ..

Hamdan Foundation signs MoU with Arabian Gulf University

25 minutes ago
 Protection of Journalists Bill to be presented in ..

Protection of Journalists Bill to be presented in joint session of Parliament: ..

14 seconds ago
 Peshawar Digital Fest 2025 to kick off at Univers ..

Peshawar Digital Fest 2025 to kick off at University of Agriculture

15 seconds ago
 Warner, Williamson, Joseph and Mitchell to debut i ..

Warner, Williamson, Joseph and Mitchell to debut in HBL PSL 2025

3 minutes ago
 Govt striving hard for welfare of special children ..

Govt striving hard for welfare of special children: DC

17 seconds ago
 Drug peddler held with narcotics

Drug peddler held with narcotics

18 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan