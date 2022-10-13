NA passes resolution to restore IIAP as SBBIA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution demanded of the government to restore Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) as Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Airport (SBBIA).

The resolution was moved by Special Assistant on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan Babar stated that the previous government had changed the name of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto International Airport to Islamabad International Airport.

The resolution said the Pakistani nation can never forget the sacrifices of the Bhutto family and its role in the framing of the 1973 constitution.