NA Passes Resolution To Utilize Dam Fund Amount For Flood Affectees

Published April 14, 2023

The National Assembly here on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to utilize the amount deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund for the rehabilitation of flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The National Assembly here on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to utilize the amount deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund for the rehabilitation of flood affectees.

The resolution was moved by Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das who said that the then chief justice Saqib Nisar against the tradition of the judiciary illegally established a dam fund on July 10, 2018, for the construction of water reservoirs and dams.

The resolution said as per the news a five members bench headed by the present chief justice was informed that Rs16.53 billion had been deposited in the dam fund so far.

It said that the deposited fund would reach Rs16.98 billion during the next quarter.

However, the resolution demanded that the deposited fund should be placed in the national exchequer and the said amount should be utilized for the rehabilitation of people affected by the floods of 2022.

