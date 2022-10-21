NA passes resolution unanimously; demanding commission into blatant human right violations in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The National Assembly Friday passed a resolution unanimously to demand the formation of a Commission of Inquiry for investigation into blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution moved by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali strongly denounced Indian state terrorism and violation of international laws and human rights in the IIOJK.

The resolution also rejected Indian illegal steps in IIOJK.

Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, the resolution reaffirmed Pakistan's moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination enshrined in the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.